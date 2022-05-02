UPDATE: KYW-TV has identified the worker who was killed as 62-year-old Robert W. Sanger of Pittsgrove, Salem County. Our original report continues below.

An employee of a subcontractor at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City died Monday after a fall while working there.

A brief statement from Gillian's as posted to social media read,

We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning.

According to an initial report from The Press of Atlantic City, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. as work was being done on the park's Ferris wheel.

The amusement operators say they are cooperating with authorities as an investigation into the accident is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

