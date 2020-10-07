Garbage truck mishap covers Shrewsbury street in medical waste

A trail of debris along Shrewsbury Avenue captured on video Tuesday night was likely medical waste, according to Shrewsbury's Board of Health.

News 12's Brian Donohue posted video on his Twitter account he said was taken near a QuickChek store showing white and blue objects in a trail along the street.

What appeared to be teeth turned out to be dental impressions, Donohue tweeted.

Shrewsbury police chief Robert Turner told New Jersey 1015 in an email the Board of Health says it was solid waste from a medical facility.

"To simplify, they believe it may have been a garbage bag from a medical facility falling off the garbage truck," Turner said, adding that the incident remained under investigation.

Shrewsbury police Lt. Adam Cerminaro told Red Bank Green that the waste included latex gloves, masks and gowns.

