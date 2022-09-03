All the fun activities at the new Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood, NJ

Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood is finally open, and it looks like there are a ton of activities to keep you and the family entertained.

Now, technically I think it's located in Washington Twp. because it occupies space in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike, but Funcity's official Facebook page lists its location as Blackwood, so we're just going to go with that.

Having said that, back in March, when we first wrote about Funcity's plans to move into Ganttown Plaza, it was a very exciting prospect.

Not only would Adventure Park bring some family-friendly fun to the area, but it would also bring more attention to the largely vacant shopping center.

Funcity Trampoline Park is reportedly already established along New England, and also includes a foam pit, zip lines, foam pit, an arcade, and a ninja course, according to 42freeway.com! It looks like all those features have been integrated into the new Blackwood location.

There's also a building made of giant foam blocks, a climbing slide ball pit area, 42 Freeway reports, as well as swing steps, ropes, and ladders. It looks like Funcity took advantage of every square inch available.

You'll find Funcity Adventure Park located on the far east end of the shopping center, near Motor Vehicle Commission, according to 42 Freeway, at 5200 E. Black Horse Pike.

