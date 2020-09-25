Friday NJ weather: Sporadic raindrops and clouds through this weekend

The Bottom Line

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta pass to our south, New Jersey faces some unsettled weather through the upcoming weekend. I use that nebulous term when raindrops and clouds will be in the neighborhood, but the day won't be a whole wash. And at least temperatures will remain on the warm side of normal — through the middle of next week, at least.

(Note: We are having significant internet issues at the radio station this morning, so you'll find my weather blog much shorter than usual.)

Friday

Patchy morning fog, dense in spots. Lots of clouds, with some breaks of sun to the north. Probably staying dry to the north during the day Friday. High temperatures should reach the upper 70s to around 80, slightly warmer than Thursday.

For the first time since Labor Day, the rip current risk along the Jersey Shore is only LOW!

Showers look to bubble up from the south again starting around dinnertime Friday evening. It will stay mild overnight, with lows only dipping into the lower 60s.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a few waves of spotty showers throughout the day (moving from south to north). Highs come down a bit to the mid 70s.

Sunday

Somewhat summerlike, with sun and clouds, warmth and humidity. Highs will pop back to near 80 degrees. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Monday

Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs again around 80.

Tuesday & Beyond

The latest Tuesday forecast shows sun in the morning, then clouds increasing by midday. High temps will make it to about 80 degrees one more time.

Then heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive late-day Tuesday. That storminess will be followed by a brisk wind, opening the door to cooler and drier air again.

By Wednesday and Thursday, bright sunshine and a fresh breeze will domination. High temperatures will scale back to around 70 degrees. Much more fall-like as we turn the calendar page from September to October.

Have a great weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.