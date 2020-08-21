Friday NJ weather: Getting hotter, more humid, and a bit unsettled again

The Bottom Line

New Jersey has been blessed by several spectacular weather days this week. But there are changes afoot for the weekend, as our summertime friends/foes heat and humidity return to the forecast. And there will some some raindrops too — but also plenty of opportunities for the beach, pool, park, backyard, etc.

Friday

We are enjoying another wonderfully refreshing and comfortably cool morning across the Garden State, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, this will be the final wonderfully refreshing and comfortably cool morning of this particular stretch.

It's going to be another nice weather day, with temperatures slightly warmer than Thursday. Highs will end up in the lower to mid 80s — typical for late August. (Yes, we're in the last third of the month now.) We'll see a pleasant, summery mix of sun and clouds overhead. And we'll feel a hint of humidity as the day goes on.

The daytime hours look dry. However, as clouds increase Friday evening, a batch of showers may push into the state around Midnight Friday night. Overnight lows will only fall to about 70 degrees. Sticky.

Saturday

The aforementioned scattered showers could continue until about 10 a.m. Saturday morning, before we dry out and clear out a bit into Saturday afternoon. Having said that, I'm calling it a mostly cloudy day overall. And be on the lookout for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late-day too. High temperatures will push into the mid to upper 80s. Sweaty.

Sunday

We haven't hit 90 degrees in New Jersey since August 12th — last Wednesday. We might see a few thermometers hit 90 on Saturday. And Sunday, that seems even more likely. It will be partly sunny and breezy. Hot and humid, of course. I think a few hit-or-miss spot thunderstorms are possible at some point Sunday. While big, bad severe weather (wind, hail, tornado) is not a huge concern at this time, heavy downpours and lightning may chase you indoors for a while. Sunday's high temperatures will be near 90, with a heat index approaching the mid 90s. Steamy.

Monday

Still hot. Still humid. With lots of sultry, summer sunshine. High temperatures once again near 90.

Tuesday & Beyond

Another 90-degree day will make it another "official" heat wave. Skies will be partly sunny.

Models show a strong cold front will arrive late-day Tuesday (afternoon/evening). At the moment, there is not a strong signal for rain and thunderstorms. But we will face a stiff northwesterly breeze and much cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Highs in the 70s, maybe? The cooldown will be refreshing, but short-lived.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14 now present little threat for direct impact for New Jersey. TD #13 is forecast to scrape between the Flrodia Keys and Cuba, before aiming for the Florida panhandle and Alabama coast. TD #14 will make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico before charging toward Louisiana-Texas. Both systems could end up in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, as tropical storms or hurricanes — that's nuts!

Have yourself a merry little weekend. "See" you Monday!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.