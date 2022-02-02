Former ‘Jersey Boy’ finds love with cast mate in new Buddy Holly show

Andy Christopher has starred in "Jersey Boys" playing Bob Gaudio, who he actually got to meet. But it was playing Buddy in "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" that changed his life.

It all started when a cast change was made and Ester Stillwell took over the role of Buddy's wife Maria Elena. Not only was Buddy falling in love but Andy as well.

Though neither wanted a "showmance," the chemistry was too hard to ignore and he finally confessed his feelings to her and she shared that they were "on the same page."

They married, have two little girls ages 2 and 4, and have turned their story into a cabaret type show called, "That’ll Be The Day: A Rock ‘n Roll Romance". They will be performing the show this weekend, Feb. 4 and 5, at the Bucks County Playhouse.

Featuring the music of Buddy Holly, Adele, Hank Williams, The Beatles, Elvis, and more, "A Rock and Roll Romance" is constructed to tell the story of real-life couple Christopher and Stilwell. Their cabaret uses songs and stories to recall their musical theatre careers, most specifically their time falling in love while performing together in a production of "Buddy."

Andy and Ester called into my New Jersey 101.5 show to talk about it. You can listen to it On-Demand starting at 1:01:25

Tell us the story of "That’ll Be The Day: A Rock ‘n Roll Romance"

"I can't give it all away."

We figured it's a happy ending though, right?

"Yes, we are still together. Celebrate 7 years last November, our 7 year wedding anniversary. and also 7 years since we met, so much like Buddy Holly we had kind of a whirlwind romance. To the point where a lot of our friends were like, 'hey are you guys OK, maybe you should slow down a little bit'. But it was in a season where we were just really freakishly compatible. We even went to a counselor, wondering if we were crazy cause our friends tell us we are crazy. The counselor had us take a compatibility test and everything, and he was like, 'I have been doing this 15 years and never seen two people more compatible."

And this culminates in "That’ll Be The Day: A Rock ‘n Roll Romance"

“For tickets to see "That'll Be The Day; A Rock N Roll Romance" click here.

We will also be giving them out Wednesday night while they last on "Trevia."

Please note that masks and vaccines are required to attend this performance. See Terms and Conditions

