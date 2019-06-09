Forest fire closes stretch of highway in South Jersey

A forest fire on Sunday was the second to burn within Wharton State Forest in the past week.

The fire began near the Burlington/Camden County line southwest of Atsion Lake and forced the closure of a stretch of Route 206 in both directions at Chew Road in Hammonton.

Weather radar was able to pick up the fire late Sunday afternoon, according to New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow. A photo showed a large plume of smoke rising from the forest.

The smell of the burning fire was being pushed by and east wind towards Burlington, Camden and Ocean counties. The size of the fire was not disclosed as of Sunday evening.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service, which is part of state Department of Environmental Protection, did not immediately return a message.

A fire on Wednesday morning in the Mordecai Swamp near Basto Village was contained on Thursday at 90 acres, according to the NJ FFS.

