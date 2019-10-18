Flavorful Four — Vote for Jersey’s favorite Halloween candy

And then there were four.

Results are in from our Edible Eight matchups with no major upsets.

(Note: New Jersey 101.5 earns revenue if you purchase any of these candies using the Amazon links provided below)

Hershey's Kisses dominated Oh Henry! by 80-20.

100,000 Grand Bar took down Clark Bar 72-28.

Last year's champion Reese's Peanut Butter Cup defeated Snickers 69-31.

But the biggest win was Kit Kat over Whatchamacallit 82-18.

Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cup go all the way again this year? Or is the momentum with Kit Kat, with it's dominance throughout the Sweets Sixteen and the Edible Eight, and enough to be crowned Jersey's new favorite candy?

First they'll have to advance to the finals and beat their rivals in the Flavorful Four.

