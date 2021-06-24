Finally! A South Jersey waterpark is set to reopen June 25

The wait is finally over. Clementon Park & Splash World in Clementon will finally reopen for the 2021 season Friday, June 25.

According to its Facebook page, Delaware Valley's only combination theme and water park was supposed to reopen the first weekend in June. Park officials said they had been working diligently with state and borough authorities for more than two months to gain approval on all requirements needed to open safely.

Now that things have finally been resolved, Clementon Park & Splash World will reopen Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer its full water park and limited rides package. Those hours will remain in effect through July 1.

The park announced it's still working on finalizing its full operating calendar for the 2021 season. As soon as it's complete, it will be posted on its social media channels as well as its website.

Clementon Park & Splash World is still looking to hire ride maintenance positions. Whether it's full time or part time, people can start immediately and training will be provided. Starting pay is $18 an hour and there's a $500 sign-on bonus.

Added incentives include free admission on the employee's day off as well as one complimentary ticket per pay period to give to a family member or friend, according to its website. Employee's will also receive a discount which can be used to pick up some merchandise and the water park says it will be flexible with a person's scheduling.

The park first opened 114 years go. It had been in danger of shutting for good until an investment company bought the place at an auction in March.