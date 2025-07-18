Soccer fans in New Jersey and Philadelphia have been counting down to next year's FIFA World Cup tournament. The cities will host high-profile matches.

Recent social media buzz has speculated that those matches were being uprooted and relocated north of the border.

Commenters on video clips posted to Instagram and Threads have said the Trump administration's approach to immigration enforcement has caused international athletes and fans to rethink plans to travel here.

It is true international travel has dropped this year, as reported by Conde Nast Traveler. The World Travel and Tourism Council found in May that the U.S. was on track to lose $12.5 billion in international visitor spending this year.

World Cup 2026 Final stays in NJ not Canada (Google Maps, Canva Townsquare Media) World Cup 2026 Final stays in NJ not Canada (Google Maps, Canva Townsquare Media) loading...

But social media posts about New Jersey losing its hosting duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are not true.

The plan was always that FIFA would bring matches back to North America with three host countries — U.S., Canada and Mexico — involving 16 host cities, billed as “the most inclusive tournament ever.”

World Cup 2026 has always been a North America event (Screenshot FIFA, Gianni_infantino via Instagram) World Cup 2026 has always been a North America event (Screenshot FIFA, Gianni_infantino via Instagram) loading...

Toronto shared a "500 days" video countdown anticipating that it, along with Vancouver, will host a combined 13 matches.

All three nations' flags were on display as FIFA launched its one-year countdown clocks ahead of the 2026 openers.

Mexico will host 13 matches in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Starting June 11, 2026, 48 teams will play in 104 soccer matches during the 39-day tournament.

As of this month, a majority of matches — 78 — are still planned for the U.S.

The East Rutherford stadium (usually known as MetLife but dubbed for the World Cup as "New York New Jersey Stadium") will host eight matches, including the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Other 2026 matches slated for "New York New Jersey Stadium":

Match 7 (Group Stage) Saturday, June 13

Match 17 (Group Stage) Tuesday, June 16

Match 41 (Group Stage) Monday, June 22

Match 56 (Group Stage) Thursday, June 25

Match 67 (Group Stage) Saturday, June 27

Match 77 (Round of 32) Tuesday, June 30

Match 91 (Round of 16) Sunday, July 5

Match 104 (World Cup Final) Sunday, July 19

2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) loading...

Philadelphia is also a 2026 FIFA World Cup city.

Philadelphia Stadium will host six matches, including one on July 4, which will be the 250th anniversary of the United States.

On Friday, FIFA announced details about the first round of 2026 World Cup tickets. An application period for the first ticket draw will open on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Fans can register online and create a FIFA ID ahead of time.

Other U.S. cities hosting 2026 World Cup matches include:

▪️ Atlanta will host eight matches

▪️ Boston will host seven matches

▪️ Dallas will host nine matches

▪️ Houston will host seven matches

▪️ Kansas City will host six matches

▪️ Los Angeles will host eight matches

▪️ Miami will host seven matches

▪️ “San Francisco Bay Area” will host six matches

▪️ Seattle will host six matches

New Jersey and New York fans got a taste of what is to come, with a few 2025 FIFA Cup World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium this month.

When announced last year, it was anticipated that a million fans would flock to the New Jersey and New York region for the 2026 World Cup festivities.

By fall 2026, we will know if that prediction was accurate.

