FedEx driver rescues American flag

A Freehold resident, Rick Guerino, wasn’t expecting any packages, so when he got an alert saying someone was on his porch, he was alarmed. There was a FedEx driver in front of his house, but he wasn’t delivering anything, he was rescuing an American flag. News12 reports the flagpole had been blown down in the high winds on Friday so the flag was lying on the ground.

The unidentified driver picked the flag and folded it properly (into triangles) before tucking it inside the front door. Guerino told News12 New Jersey that he put the flagpole up after the 9/11 attacks. While FedEx (as of this writing) hasn’t identified the driver, they released a statement to News12, “We commend the actions of this service provider employee, who went above and beyond by carefully and respectfully securing the flag on the homeowner's behalf."

Guerino’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the noble driver in action, as shown on Rick Guerino’s Facebook page. Seeing someone go above and beyond the responsibilities of his job in respecting our flag (remember, he was just driving by, not even delivering anything to the house) is really cool, not to mention a great use of social media.

