Here is how to score free tolls and transit rides in NJ next week

How would you like to save some travel money, even if it’s just for one day this month?

Premier online gaming company, FanDuel Group has announced it is teaming up with the South Transportation Authority’s Atlantic City Expressway Pleasantville Toll Plaza, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s PATH commuter rail systemwide, and PA SEPTA, to offer free tolls and rides on Wednesday, December 18 only.

Pleasantville tolls will be off from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on that day.

PATH rides systemwide will be free from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

In Pennsylvania, SEPTA Broad Street (B) Line will offer free rides from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“As part of our ongoing brand campaign, we’re here to show people nothing beats the feeling of winning on FanDuel Casino. Though a lot of great feelings come close, like scoring a free ride or toll for the day,” said Daniele Phillips, FanDuel’s marketing vice president.

Travelers on these roads and rails do not have to be FanDuel Casino customers to engage in the free tolls and rides on Dec. 18.

FanDuel Casino is a mobile gaming app that allows customers, 21 years and older to play popular slot games, online blackjack games, table games, online baccarat, and live dealer casino games from their phones. It’s available in five states where online casinos are legal such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut, and West Virginia.

