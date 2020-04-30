Even the Boss has to get his hair cut at home (Opinion)

Instagram / Patti Scialfa Springsteen, @officialrumbledoll

Just like the rest of us, Bruce Springsteen has to deal with these challenging times by improvising, including an at-home haircut. His wife, Patty Scialfa, posted a picture on Instagram of the finished product.

A shirtless Bruce shows off his newly shorn locks in the post. The picture shows a smiling Patty, scissors in hand, and an unsmiling Bruce. It’s hard to tell if he’s pleased with the cut or not.

See, they’re just like you and me. Except with a lot more money.

Filed Under: Bruce Sprigsteen, COVID-19 Coronavirus
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
