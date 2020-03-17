Even Gordon Ramsay couldn’t save this Toms River restaurant

Well, they tried.

Caneda’s White Rooster, one of the New Jersey restaurants featured on the most recent season of 24 Hours to Hell and Back is closing down. On the episode, the restaurant’s main investor said that he would give the eatery one more chance after Ramsay’s changes to see if it could survive; apparently it couldn’t.

According to the show, investor Jeremy Grunin had sunk around $2 million in trying to make a go of it. The Cuban-fusion restaurant had started out as a small empanada stand but couldn’t make a going concern of the larger restaurant.

Patty Caneda posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, “Over the last 16 months with the generosity and support of Jay & Jeremy Grunin I was able to keep going on a scale I could only dream of.” She added, “As of today Caneda’s White Rooster will be closed and will not reopen. I ask that you continue to support small businesses and buy local because you are keeping someone’s dream alive.”

Ramsay had updated the décor and freshened up the menu, and they replaced the head chef but apparently that wasn’t enough.

