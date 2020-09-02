ESPN New Jersey debuts on 920 AM

920 AM is now ESPN Radio — continuing the station's tradition of providing sports coverage and analysis to New Jersey all day long.

920 AM, a sister station to New Jersey 101.5 and owned by Townsquare Media, is available on your smartphone with the 920 ESPN New Jersey App, on your smart speaker, and we're always on at ESPNNewJersey.com.

The station was formerly affiliated with Fox Sports Radio. Users of the station's smartphone app will be offered updates to its new, ESPN-affiliated version.

ESPN New Jersey's lineup includes some of the biggest names in sports radio:

6 to 10 a.m.: Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin. Hosted by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams & Zubin Mehenti.

NFL Live analyst and Super Bowl Champion Keyshawn Johnson will co-host, alongside NBA and college basketball analyst Jay Williams and SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti. The trio will discuss the morning’s top stories and overnight developments with their own perspective and analysis.

10 a.m. to Noon: The Dan Le Batarad Show with Stugotz. Hosted by Dan Le Batard & Jon "Stugotz" Weiner

This live show features Dan Le Batard (host of Highly Questionable and the South Beach Sessions podcast) and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (host of the Stupodity podcast) connecting with listeners through their blend of self-deprecating humor, guests and thoughtful conversation.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Greenie. Hosted by Mike Greenberg

Mike Greenberg makes his return to ESPN Radio. The show will regularly feature his unique take on many of the trending topics from that morning’s Get Up.

2 to 4 p.m.: The Max Kellerman Show. Hosted by Max Kellerman

A featured commentator on ESPN’s marquee morning debate show First Take and host of Max on Boxing, Max Kellerman brings his perspective to the airwaves each and every day with The Max Kellerman Show from 2 to 4 p.m.

4 to 7 p.m.: Chiney and Golic Jr. Hosted by Chiney Ogwumike & Mike Golic Jr.

Two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike is joined by ESPN Radio’s Mike Golic Jr. from 4 to 6 p.m. for Chiney and Golic Jr. The duo will engage with fans while discussing topics of the day and looking ahead at the night’s events.

7 to 9 p.m.: Spain and Fitz. Hosted by Sarah Spain & Jason Fitz



Award-winning writer for espnW and ESPN Radio Sarah Spain is reunited with former co-host Jason Fitz every weekday evening. This pair offers conversations on the day’s trending topics and under-the-radar stories.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Freddie and Fitzsimmons Hosted By Freddie Coleman & Ian Fitzsimmons

Veteran radio host Freddie Coleman and football sideline reporter and analyst Ian Fitzsimmons take fans inside the sports news and events of the day with strong opinions and reactions as that night’s events unfold.