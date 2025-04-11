Eric Scott’s shredded chicken burrito recipe

Thanks for listening to the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show!

Here is my recipe for the perfect shredded chicken burritos:

NOTE: For the chicken, I use a sue vide. If you don't have one, get one. You will thank me.

You can get a similar result from a slow baked chicken breast. Season as described below, then bake at 350 for about 30-minutes or until the internal temperature is at least 165-degrees.

Recipe

I take two boneless/skinless chicken breasts and sprinkle with Mexican seasoning. Place in a vacuum seal bag with a sprig of fresh cilantro and the juice from 1/2 lime.

Set your sue vide to 147-degrees and let cook for 3 hours.

Remove the chicken breasts and allow to cool slightly. Retain the juice.

Shred the chicken and place in a bowl with the juice from the vacuum seal bag.

Mexican Red Rice and Black Beans

Sauté 1/2 white (sweet) onion and 3 cloves of garlic in a pan

Add 1 cup long grain white rice and sauté for 3-minutes

Add 1 3/4 cups chicken stock

Add 3 tablespoons of tomato paste

Add two tablespoons of chopped cilantro

Add 1 small can chopped green chilies

Add 1 can of black beans (rinsed and drained)

Cover and allow to cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat and let stand.

Lay out a large flour tortilla. Place a generous portion of shredded chicken, a layer of grated cheese and then the rice mixture. Fold over and place in a hot skilled (fold side down) to seal. Keep warn in a 250-degree oven until ready to serve.

Serve with fresh guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Enjoy!

You can use store bought Mexican Seasoning, but here is the recipe I use when I make my own:

Mexican Seasoning

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder crushed dried fried onions

1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (omit or reduce if you want to cut down the heat)

1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons paprika

1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

1 pinch ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground cloves

Easy, delicious recipe for a southwestern soup Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom