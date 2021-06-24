Elton John’s farewell tour to stop in New Jersey

Elton John’s farewell tour, postponed from 2020, will be making a couple of stops in New Jersey next year. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will play the Prudential Center in Newark on Feb. 25, 2022 and MetLife Stadium on July 23; the MetLife appearance is part of the second leg of his US tour: the Stadium Tour.

According to CBS 2 New York, Elton John said in a statement, “The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had.”

The announcement of the final stops on the tour comes almost five years after the tour got underway in 2018. Elton told Variety, “I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

The arena shows were announced previously as they are the makeup dates for the postponed tour. The stadium leg of the tour and runs from May to June in Europe before heading to North America. The tour will also travel to New Zealand and Australia.

If you can’t get tickets to the New Jersey shows, he will also be playing Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia on July 15. Tickets go on sale for the North American tour on June 30.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

