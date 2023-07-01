Electric go karts bring on adrenaline rush at new NJ indoor track

Feel the need for speed? Go for a smooth ride in an F1-style electric go kart on a new indoor racetrack in Berlin.

Monaco Indoor Karting is now open, offering more than 60,000 square feet of racing fun for the entire family.

Monaco Indoor Karting has totally transformed the space formerly occupied by K-Mart off the White Horse Pike in Berlin.

And while the state-of-art electric go karts are the star of the entertainment center, there's also an arcade with plenty of games to play as well as a cafe offering snacks and refreshments.

Adults and teens can zip along a track roughly 1/3 of a mile long. Junior drivers can check out a smaller track.

Monaco Indoor Karting definitely offers the kind of fun that's been missing in this part of Camden County since the movie theater in Atco closed down. It's also going to be an awesome place to have a party for your kids or with your friend group. I even think this would make for a cool outing with co-workers where you can blow off some steam!

Monaco Indoor Karting is located at 328 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ.

