Child dies in Somerville, NJ house fire

SOMERVILLE — A child was killed in a house fire early Friday morning, according to police.

The two-story house on Eastern Avenue was fully engulfed in flames around 2:15 a.m., according to a report by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Francis Roman told New Jersey 101.5 that one of the two children in the house died in the fire.

There were also two adults in the house. Roman said other members of the family were injured. He did not disclose the identity or gender of the child.

Video of the fire shows damage to the sides of the house and a roof over a porch completely burned out.

The home is near RWJ University Hospital Somerset.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

