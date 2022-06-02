Thousands of polling places will be up and running for 14 hours, ready to accept your votes, on June 7 for Primary Election Day in New Jersey.

But you can actually make in-person selections starting on Friday, at about 130 sites across the Garden State.

According to the New Jersey Division of Elections, early voting locations will be open from at least 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 3 and 4, and from at least 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5. Early voting will not be an option on Monday.

New Jersey's 12 U.S. House seats are on this year's ballot, along with county and local races.

Check this portion of vote.nj.gov to find an early voting location near you. No appointment is necessary for an early vote.

Individuals with a vote-by-mail ballot can go with one of three options before 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Send it through the mail, to be received by June 13

Place it in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes

Deliver it in person to the county Board of Elections (Vote-by-mail ballots can't be returned to polling places)

As of Thursday, approximately 220,000 completed vote-by-mail ballots had been returned for the June 7 races, according to Acting New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way.

"With that number, we already surpassed last year's primary," Way said.

The deadline has passed in this cycle for submitting a remote request to receive a vote-by-mail ballot. But you're still able to grab a vote-by-mail ballot in person from your county clerk, by 3 p.m. Monday.

Registered voters can cast their ballot in person at their polling place on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Use this site to find a polling place by you.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

