The Philadelphia Eagles will turn back the clock again in 2024, pulling out their Kelly green color, which was used from 1936-1995, for two games this season at Lincoln Finical Field.

The team wore the Kelly green uniforms twice in 2023, and will do so again in Week 9 (Nov. 3rd) on Sunday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars and again in Week 17 (Dec. 29th) against their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys. That means the Eagles only Super Bowl winning coach, Doug Pederson will get to see the Kelly green uniforms, along with their most heated rival, the Cowboys, making for some extra excitement in the crowd for those two games in Philadelphia.

Last year the team wore the Kelly green gear for games against AFC East teams, Buffalo and Miami, going 2-0 in those games.

The Kelly green uniforms have been a fan-favorite for years, with greats like Reggie White, Randall Cunningham, and Seth Joyner wearing them during the Buddy Ryan era.

After Ryan and into the Andy Reid era, the team switched the color to the current midnight green.

