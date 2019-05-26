Eagles NFL pro gets back to NJ roots with prom haircuts for kids

NEPTUNE CITY — A football star with the Philadelphia Eagles honored his New Jersey roots last week, with a pre-prom treat for kids where he grew up.

Defensive end Vinny Curry gifted 100 Neptune High School students each a free haircut at Meet the Barber, the same place the 30-year-old has been a longtime customer.

"Where I'm from, the prom is a very big deal. I just wanted to do something nice for these kids who are already paying money for a tuxedo, maybe a car, things like that. I just wanted to take the stress level off the parents and the kids just a little bit," Curry said as reported by the Eagles on their website .

Curry was a star on Neptune High School's football team, before he went on to play for Marshall University, and then was drafted by the Eagles in 2012. He was part of the Super Bowl champion team in the 2017 season, before being cut and then signed to Tampa Bay for a year.

Back in March, Curry signed a one-year contract to return to the Eagles.

