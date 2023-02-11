E-Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt signs big new music deal

The amount of New Jersey talent that has risen to fame and notoriety is significant. This week one of New Jersey’s favorite musicians, producers and song-writers got his due in the form of a multi-million dollar deal with Primary Wave Music.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, E-Street band member, actor, producer and writer of many great songs Stevie Van Zandt signed the deal which will manage his publishing and recording music catalog rights along with the rights to his name and likeness.

If you’re scratching your head wondering what songs Stevie had a part in, there are many, including a few collaborations with Bruce Springsteen including songs on Bruce’s albums, The River and Born in the USA, co-producing Hungry Heart.

Van Zandt penned Southside Johnny’s "I Don’t Want to go Home" and "This Time It's for Real" he wrote Darlene Love’s "All Alone on Christmas" made popular by the Home Alone 2 movie.

His songs have been performed by Meatloaf, Gary U S Bonds, Nancy Sinatra, Jackson Browne, Ronnie Spector and Brian Setzer and others.

He starred and acted in the huge HBO series "The Soprano’s" and was featured as the main character in the TV series "Lilyhammer" along with an appearance in the Martin Scorsese movie "The Irishman." He’s been in numerous videos and made guest appearances on network TV shows.

Stevie has enjoyed a successful solo career with his own band The Disciples of Soul and has toured all over the world as a solo artist and has been well received.

Stevie Van Zandt has received his reward for doing what he loves and what he loves is entertaining us.

He continues to be prolific, relevant, loved and respected in the music industry; he’s another one of New Jersey’s favorite sons doing well.

