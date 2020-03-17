During the outbreak crisis, vital programs remain in effect for needy NJ residents

New Jersey officials have a message to residents who depend on a variety of social services to make ends meet: Nobody is going to forget about you.

During the Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 daily briefing, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as the commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, said assistance is being offered on multiple fronts.

She said with many businesses being temporarily closed, the DCA is accepting rental assistance applications online.

She noted DCA provides about 33,000 housing subsidies that are accepted by landlords all over New Jersey.

“I want landlords to know they don’t have to worry about receiving their rent as we are in the midst of this emergency," she said. "We will have staff available that will continue to process payments.”

Oliver said assistance for nonprofit agencies is also continuing.

She said nonprofits that work with DCA have already been advanced an additional 25% of the value of their contracts “so they’re able to continue operations, pay staff, and to provide social services to the people coming in the door.”

Senior centers across the Garden State provide meals for the elderly and the National Guard is ready to help in this regard, helping to deliver the food.

Older residents are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible, which means canceling regularly schedule medical appointments unless there is an urgent situation.

Every county in New Jersey has a special transportation program for older adults and while some vehicles have been taken out of service for a few days to be sanitized, “we do have the ability to get seniors where they need to go," Oliver said.

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com