Dr. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, is more ‘Jersey’ than all of us (Opinion)

So much has been written about Dr. Anthony Fauci, his career, and how he got to where he is today. But there is much less information out there about his wife, Christine Grady.

About the only information we know about her are the spurious accusations of conflicts of interest that have been made about her association with the NIH.

First, let’s get one thing straight: The National Institute of Health, for whom Grady serves as chief of the bioethics department, is not the government agency that approves vaccines.

That is the FDA. OK, now that that’s out-of-the-way, although Fauci hails from Brooklyn, Christine Grady is a Jersey girl through and through. Maybe more than most.

Proof? Was your father the mayor of a big New Jersey city? Did your mother serve as a high ranking administrator of one of New Jersey‘s biggest universities? No? Well then you have a long way to go to be as New Jersey as Christine Grady is.

Her father, John Grady, was a Yale University grad and a Navy veteran.

His career began as a buyer and financial planner at M&M Mars, which is a long-time Jersey company. He was also an executive at the Bali division of the Hanes corporation. He lived in Livingston for over 50 years served two terms on the Township Council and then two terms as mayor. As for Fauci’s mother-in-law, Barbara Grady was an assistant dean at Seton Hall University‘s school of law.

The decision to bring their kids up in New Jersey meant that Mrs. Anthony Fauci was actually born in Livingston, and attended Livingston high school. So while it’s true that both Mr. and Mrs.—(or Dr. and Dr. now that she has her PhD) are now non-practicing government officials who live in Washington, D.C., they began as nurse and doctor.

Christine Grady was a nurse and he a doctor in Washington, D.C., when they, in a made for a TV moment, met over a patient’s hospital bed and sparks flew. And the rest is American bureaucrat history.

But she’s a Jersey Girl through and through.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.