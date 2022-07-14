Donate blood and get free ice cream from these New Jersey shops

The “Pint for a Pint” tradition finally makes its comeback to Monmouth and Ocean counties as Hoffman’s Ice Cream and New Jersey Blood Services team up for another summer. This will be the first “Pint for Pint” since 2019 after a pandemic-caused hiatus.

As an incentive to donate blood, there will be four blood drives at the two Hoffman’s shops (held in buses, not IN the shops). The donor will then be given a coupon for a free pint of Hoffman’s homemade ice cream.

The two Hoffman’s Ice Cream locations are located at 800 Richmond Ave. in point Pleasant, NJ, and 569 Church St. in Spring Lake Heights, NJ.

The drives will be on the following dates:

Thursday, July 14 - Point Pleasant location

Thursday, July 28 - Spring Lake Heights location

Wednesday, August 24 - Point Pleasant location

Tuesday, August 30 - Spring Lake Heights location

All four drives will take place from 12:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There are still available appointments for each date (as of writing this). You can schedule an appointment using the links provided above.

As if the good deed of helping those in need by donating blood wasn’t enough, Hoffman’s really sweetens the deal with the “Pint for Pint” initiative. Just take a look at one of their homemade flavors:

Pork roll? In ice cream? Nothing screams “New Jersey in the summertime” quite like that.

Their other flavors also look delicious, who doesn’t love hot cocoa?

Or Key Lime Pie?

Basically, what I’m saying is: a pint of Hoffman’s seems like a great reason to donate a pint of blood, as long as you’re able to.

Thank you to all those who participate!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist