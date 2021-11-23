Dogs on the loose in Edison, NJ bite children in separate incidents

EDISON — Two boys were attacked by pit bulls Friday afternoon near a park in separate incidents.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the dogs had not been captured and the owners have not been identified.

Police Lt. Robert Dudash told New Jersey 101.5 that while officers were responding to a report of an attack inside Swales Park, the second attack was reported in front of a nearby house.

Landon Cruz, 13, told News 12 he suffered a broken left wrist when he fell while fighting off the dogs. The animals bit his leg while he playing basketball.

A 9-year-old was bitten on the arm while he was playing outside his house.

Dudash said the dogs wore collars with attached pieces of chain link, indicating they may have escaped from a yard.

There was nothing identifying the dogs, according to Dudash, who said there have been no complaints about dogs from residents in the neighborhood around the park.

Edison's Animal Control officers, who are part of the Health Department, will investigate what may have caused the dogs to bite. Officers are scheduled to speak with the boys on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US