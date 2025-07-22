I'm not sure why this is becoming such a thing, but it apparently is. And for the most part, it's an issue happening with the younger generation.

Now that's not to say older generations aren't guilty of this either. They absolutely are. It's just less common with them.

Why are we so glued to our phones while in public? I mean, being on the phone here and there is one thing. Even being on it frequently is different than constantly being glued to it.

I myself have seen many examples of this. From sidewalks to stores, some of us just can't seem to break free.

Sidewalks and intersections

For the most part, I don't really see anything too wrong with this one. For the most part, we're in our own worlds on our phones so who cares if we want to look at them while walking in public.

However, this becomes a big problem when it comes to crossing roads. I've seen on multiple occasions where people started walking across the street while glued to their phone and not keeping an eye on their surroundings.

Not just small streets, but major roads too. The crosswalk goes, but they're glued. I've even seen it where the people keep walking despite not having the right-of-way.

spill accident in a store Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Stores and public spaces

Yes, we need to check our shopping lists. But sometimes, we're so glued onto our phones that we accidentally walk into others or knock over displays.

READ MORE: Phishing risks for New Jersey employees

And I get it. It's the world and culture of the modern world, and to some extent, we're all guilty of this. But some take it to the next level.

No cell phone use / not allowed in NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Break that addiction

Look, if you're one of these people, I really do get it. But at the same time, you need to start paying attention to your surroundings and work on breaking that addiction. Please learn when to put the phone away.

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ woman holds Walmart’s best-paid hourly job Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.