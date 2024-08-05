Edison, NJ man charged with attempted murder in South Brunswick

🚨 A dispute between two men led to a stabbing, police say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Middlesex County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning in South Brunswick, according to police.

Police received a 911 call of a dispute on James Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.

They found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses reported that one of the men was stabbed after they fought.

Dante Wright, 24, of Edison, was still on the scene and was arrested.

Wright and the victim knew each other, police said.

During the dispute, Wright used a pocket knife to stab the other man several times, police said. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Wright was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault.

He was being held at the Middlesex County jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Timothy Hoover at 732-329-4000 ext. 7496.

