Mystery deepens: Missing NJ man’s car found underwater after 8 years

ATLANTIC CITY — A car driven by a man who went missing just before Thanksgiving in 2016, has been found almost eight years later.

Dashand Stokelin, 36, of Atlantic City, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 23, 2016. They said Stokelin had last seen just before 2 a.m. on North Carolina Avenue, driving a 2016 blue Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate C79-GVK.

According to the family, Stokelin was known to spend time in Camden, Jersey City, and Philadelphia.

Then, this week, a boat operator was navigating through Clam Thorofare when he noticed what appeared to be a car on the water floor through his sonar. The boat operator called the authorities, and the Brigantine Fire Department divers were sent out to investigate.

Divers found the car and determined it had been underwater for quite some time.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, New Jersey State Police and workers from Iaconelli Construction removed the vehicle from the bottom. It was identified as the one being driven by Stokelin on the morning of his disappearance almost eight years ago.

No human remains were found inside the vehicle, police said. Stokelin’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident or the disappearance of Stokelin is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigators Section at 609-347-5766.

