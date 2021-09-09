Union County disaster relief pop-ups are open in Cranford and Rahway for residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Union County Board of Commissioners has announced that assistance and case workers will be available to help residents in Cranford on Friday, Sept. 10 and in Rahway on Tuesday, Sept. 14th.

Attendance is free and open to all county residents who need assistance regardless of where they live within the county.

Services available at these pop-up locations will include assistance with processing property damage or loss claims, replacing missing documents or identification, access to temporary housing, food assistance and stress counseling.

"Union County is working round the clock to provide all residents who require assistance with what they need to recover from the devastating impact this storm has caused," said Commissioner Board Chairman Alexander Mirabella.

Attendees will also be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Residents who need transportation can schedule a ride with Union County Paratransit Services by calling 908-241-8300.

Disaster relief resource events will also be scheduled on Friday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cranford Community Center and on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rahway Community Center.

For more information about any of these events, visit the Union County website at www.ucnj.org.

Union is not the only county trying to offer assistance and relief to residents. Gloucester County has created what they call a portal where those people affected by last week's tornado can request items they need like personal care items and pet care items. The best part is all of it will be delivered to a location of the person's choosing.

"If you are in need of assistance, we are here for you. Our Gloucester County community has been so helpful with collection donations and assisting with relief efforts," said Director Robert M. Damminger.

The portal is currently accessible for Gloucester County Residents at https://bit.ly/GCDonations