Did the NJ Supreme Court just dismiss your old court case?

The New Jersey Supreme Court dismissed approximately 300,000 unresolved cases involving the suspension of active driver’s license going back 27 years as part of an ongoing initiative to make better use of the court's resources.

The order means suspensions and related arrest warrants issued because of a failure to appear in court before Jan. 1, 1994 will be dismissed in unresolved, minor municipal court cases. The types of cases dismissed in this first phase include parking and motor vehicle offenses, violations of municipal ordinances, and other minor municipal matters.

More serious offenses such as driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, major

traffic violations, disorderly and petty disorderly persons offenses, refusal to

submit to a chemical test, and indictable offenses are not eligible for dismissal.

Municipal prosecutors will continue to have the opportunity to review and object

to the proposed dismissal of cases within their jurisdiction.

You find out about a particular case in a court database at njcourts.gov.

The dismissal is part of 1.7 million municipal cases that will be dismissed in phases as part of an committee formed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner to review local court practices and come up with ways to improve them while preserving and strengthening judicial independence.

In January 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed 787,764 unresolved, minor municipal court complaints in which an arrest warrant for the defendant’s failure to appear remained active and had been ordered prior to Jan. 1, 2003 but did not include minor cases involving driver's license suspensions.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.