Did NJ reverse your ANCHOR payment? Here’s why

⚫ ANCHOR payments were pulled from residents' accounts

⚫ Reversals were the result of investigations into potential fraud

⚫ NJ says it has identified which legitimate taxpayers have been impacted

New Jersey residents received a costly surprise this week. The state hopes to make everybody whole as soon as possible, as long as they deserve it.

According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, "some taxpayers" in New Jersey experienced a reversal of their ANCHOR property tax relief payment that had been made by direct deposit earlier this month.

The reversals, the Division said, were the result of New Jersey's "rigorous process of identifying and acting to prevent potential fraudulent activity." According to the Division, these payments were diverted back to New Jersey "while the account was investigated."

Frustrated and confused Garden Staters took to social media — and New Jersey 101.5's email inbox — on Wednesday to find out where there money had gone, and whether they were not alone.

"My wife and I owe nothing in back taxes. This is extremely odd and has never happened in previous years," an ANCHOR recipient wrote on Reddit.

"Woke up yesterday to an overdrawn bank account," a resident wrote on X.

New Jersey instituted new measures up front to prevent instances of fraud in this latest round of ANCHOR payments. According to NJ Spotlight, New Jersey blocked hundreds of thousands of applications in 2023 that were attempting to fraudulently obtain benefits.

Payments coming by check

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Division had "successfully verified all legitimate taxpayers impacted" by the reversal.

Corrections won't be made by another direct deposit — if you think the reversal was unwarranted, check your mailbox instead. Officials say all legitimate taxpayers will be "issued a paper check immediately."

"The Division appreciates the public's patience as it worked to safeguard taxpayer funds," a spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5.

During the Division's attempt to investigate suspected fraud, the state's "ANCHOR benefit status check" tool was pulled down. It's back up, as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

