Living legend Diana Ross coming back to NJPAC this year

When someone is a living legend like Diana Ross, you might think you know everything there is to know about them. Well, see if you know this.

Did you know she grew up in the Brewster-Douglass Projects, a low-income housing facility in Detroit, and that Smokey Robinson grew up in the same neighborhood? Smokey made it first, and he introduced Diana Ross to kingmaker Berry Gordy.

Diana Ross Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

Did you know that the all-girl group formed with Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard was at first called The Primettes? It was later changed to The Supremes. But did you know they were not an immediate hit? In fact, they were known as No-Hit Supremes around the halls of Motown. It took three years before they broke out with “Where Did Our Love Go?”

Did you know she was going to star as the pop singer in “The Bodyguard” back in the late '70s? It was going to be opposite Steve McQueen. The project never came together and wasn’t made until many years later, when it famously starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Britain Platinum Jubilee AP loading...

For all you do or don’t know about her, you need to know that the last time Diana Ross performed at NJPAC, she blew the roof off the place. It was a sold-out show last year and part of a record-breaking tour. You also need to know she’s coming back to NJPAC this year.

This legendary icon is returning to play the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Monday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 22, at 10 a.m. and range from $69 to $259.

Diana Ross Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP loading...

If there “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to keep you from checking seeing Diana Ross off your bucket list, be ready to pounce on Ticketmaster.

Detroit Train Station Concert AP loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

