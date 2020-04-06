Devils PA announcer still making calls at home

Once a season ticket holding Devils fan, Kevin Clark became the public address announcer for his favorite team since October of 2007 when the Prudential Center opened. With hockey suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s had more time on his hands than he’d like.

But the shutdowns didn’t stop Clark’s creativity. He took to social media one day asking any followers if he’d like him to do some goal calls featuring their names just for fun. He thought he’d get a few dozen. So far it’s in the few hundreds.

This is far from the first time Kevin Clark has been creative during downtime. He made this bored-at-home video during the NHL lockout in 2012.

For more fun facts about Kevin Clark check out NJ.com's article about him.

