NJ student shot 5 times at Virginia college campus

🚨 Deptford resident Justin Marshall was shot on the campus of Norfolk State College

🚨 He has had five surgeries since the shooting on April 19

🚨 One other person was shot

DEPTFORD — A Gloucester County man was one of two people injured in a shooting at Norfolk State College on April 19.

Police from the city of Norfolk and the university responded to the campus around 11:30 p.m. for the report of two people being shot along Presidential Boulevard, the main road across the campus.

Zakeyis A. Womack, 20, of Ringgold, Virginia, was arrested on April 24 and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Womack was involved in a drive-by shooting in Danville, Virginia, in October 2023, according to police.

Zakeyis A. Womack Zakeyis A. Womack (City of Norfolk) loading...

'He’s not a statistic. He’s our miracle'

A GoFundMe campaign identified one of the victims as Justin Marshall, 22, of Deptford, saying he was shot five times.

"He wasn’t in the wrong place. He wasn’t doing anything reckless. Justin is a scholar, a leader, and a future physician assistant who was just one class away from earning his bachelor's degree. He was supposed to graduate this fall," campaign organizer Amber Gonzalez said on GoFundMe. "He’s never been in trouble. He’s not a statistic. He’s our miracle—and now, he has a testimony."

Marshall's mother told 13News Now that her son broke an arm and leg and was grazed across a cheek.

