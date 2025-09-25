New Jersey’s own Danny DeVito will be hosting the 17th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at American Dream on Nov. 21.

Born in Neptune and raised in Asbury Park, Danny has become a prominent fixture here in New Jersey. The stage, TV, and silver screen star continues to support the arts and charities here in New Jersey. He is the spokesman for New Jersey-based Jersey Mike’s and has shared his talent at New Jersey events. He is an inductee of The New Jersey Hall of Fame and will function as an entertaining host of the induction ceremony.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame also announced 3 new inductees

Dorothea Bongiovi is the founder and program director of JB Soul Kitchen.

Dorothea will be receiving the deserved NJHOF Unsung Hero Award. Dorothea has made a substantial impact on the less fortunate community with a “pay it forward” restaurant model, serving meals to those in need with a pay what you can and don’t worry if you can’t system. I have been there and was so impressed and moved by JB Soul Kitchen’s operation.

Receiving the NJHOF Educator of the Year Award is Drury Thorp.

She is an enthusiastic educator known for her innovative teaching that inspires her students. She has created a student-centered teaching method that guides and provides curiosity and engagement. Drury has created real-world learning experiences that empower her students and will strengthen communities.

The Honorable Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D, will receive the NJHOF Education, Research, Engineering, and Science Award.

She is president emerita of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, former chairperson of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, she has received the National Medal of Science and is a physicist at AT&T Bell Labs. An amazing body of work and deserving of induction into The New Jersey Hall of Fame.

I continue to be proud to call New Jersey my home. We are so fortunate to have so many talented leaders of industry here in our state. They all make up the fabric of New Jersey and so deserve their induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

NJHOF Chairman Jon F. Hanson sums up the New Jersey Hall of Fame so succinctly: “The New Jersey Hall of Fame exists to provide the next generation with role models who show that excellence can be achieved on the stage, in the classroom, and in neighborhoods across our state.”

This year’s inductees epitomize that statement. Congratulations!

For more information and to get tickets (a limited number are available) to the induction ceremony at American Dream at The Rink, go to the following link: www.njhoffame.org