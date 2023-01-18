‘Dancing with the Stars’ is coming to New Jersey

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour” is making a couple of stops in New Jersey this month.

The show is scheduled for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 PM, and at the State Theater of New Jersey in New Brunswick on Jan. 20 at 8 PM.

America’s favorite dance show is back on tour! See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special co-host Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!

According to a release:

The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr who now appears on Dancing with the Stars.

The 2023 all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal.

One of the dancers from the show, Gleb Savchenko, told News 12 New Jersey, "It's an amazing show, and it's a brand new show that people have never seen before," said Savchenko.

