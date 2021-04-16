Dancing at prom spreads COVID 19, but the sex afterward doesn’t? (Opinion)

The efficacy of masks to stop the spread of COVID-19? Debatable. Limiting capacity in restaurants? Silly. No dancing at the prom? Plain old stupid. Clearview Regional High School’s Class of 2021 is facing a possible prohibition of being able to dance with their dates at their senior prom. This is typical of the ill-advised and spurious restrictions being put on people nowadays.

COVID-19 and the ensuing panic has spawned a host of prohibitions— some understandable, some remotely sensible and some just downright stupid (All right, I’ll say it: at this point, most of them are downright stupid). But I think you will find that this is, if not the dumbest, at least one of the top ten most ridiculous regulations design to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Wearing two masks has it beat.)

Worse, Clearview students are being made to feel that they should be happy to even HAVE a prom this year as opposed to last year, at which time no one really understood the coronavirus and its implications. Now that we know that COVID-19 is not what they thought it was going to be, especially for young healthy people as these prom goers are, doing this just seems like the usual power grab by Murphy, the Health Department, or any of the Powers That Be Crazy.

Ironically, it has been tradition for kids to go to a motel at the shore after prom and do everything that they would never be allowed to do in their own homes: drink, do drugs, and have sex. So even though the kids won’t be dancing, they will certainly be swapping spit after prom. Pretty sure that spreads it. It’s time to stop pretending like healthy 18-year-old kids are going to die from COVID-19 and give them their prom and their dancing. When will this madness end?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.