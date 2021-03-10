Cow makes escape from truck on Carteret street

Carteret police were turned into cattle rustlers early Wednesday morning when a cow escaped from a slaughter house.

The cow was spotted wandering Port Reading Avenue at the border with Woodbridge around 3:20 a.m. Police and animal control Officers from Carteret and Woodbridge lassoed the cow, police told RLS Metro Breaking News.

The Carteret Abattoir slaughterhouse is located near where the cow was spotted.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac told New Jersey 101.5 the cow was being moved between trucks when it got loose.

