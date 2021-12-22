COVID spike prompts a few NJ urgent cares to close
At least three urgent care walk-in medical clinics in New Jersey were closed on Wednesday, as the company said its locations have been at full capacity amid a surge in COVID cases and testing.
The CityMD offices in Raritan Borough, Wayne and Jersey City, Grove Street were temporarily closed, as patients were suggested to visit the CityMD locations in East Brunswick, Clifton and Jersey City-Journal Square, instead.
Another 16 of CityMD’s urgent care sites around New York also were on the temporary closure list, out of 150 locations in both states, combined.
There are at least 175 urgent care, walk-in medical office sites in operation statewide as of this month, according to the Urgent Care Association.
On-demand “affordable” care via such urgent care clinics had already been on the rise, even before the coronavirus pandemic.
About 89 million patients visit urgent care sites across the county each year, which includes more than 29% of all primary care visits, Business Insider reported back in January.