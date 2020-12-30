COVID-19 vaccine registration, plus more doses, coming to NJ

An additional 106,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected in New Jersey during the first week of January, the state's health commissioner announced Wednesday.

Just like the first 400,000+ doses awarded to the state in December, 100% of the early 2021 delivery will be reserved for health care workers and those who live or work at long-term care facilities.

According to Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, 62,901 people had received a vaccination as of Wednesday morning. The state is prioritizing those who are higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.

"As phase 1A progresses, we are expanding access to vaccine to non-hospital based healthcare personnel," Persichilli said. "To increase awareness of sites where these individuals can be vaccinated, the Department sent out letters to eligible healthcare personnel, including certified nurse aids, physicians, EMS, hospice workers, dialysis center workers, the Medical Reserve Corps, school nurses, and direct support professionals that work in intellectual or developmental disability centers, to alert them that they are eligible to be vaccinated."

Vaccine recipients that fall into phase 1A can choose the vaccine dispensing site nearest to their home or work, Persichilli said. To date, more than 200 sites have been stood up to distribute the vaccine, and that number will grow, she said.

Nearly 60% of New Jersey's allocation of Pfizer vaccines had been deployed as of early Wednesday, Persichilli said during a coronavirus media briefing. New Jersey's delivery of Moderna vaccinations came right before Christmas, so distribution started slow but is picking up now, she said.

The state on Wednesday unveiled a website for vaccination info that will eventually serve as a reservation system for people who wish to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The website, covid19.nj.gov/vaccine, does not currently allow people to register or pre-register for a shot.

New Jersey aims to vaccinate 70% of the eligible adult population within six months.

