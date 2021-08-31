Easy to spot? NJ Turnpike rest stop robber wore cow print

Cops are asking for your help as they try to identify an armed robber who donned a cow-print outfit at a service plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend.

Troopers with the State Police say on Saturday at about 5 p.m., a man was captured on video surveillance going into the John Fenwick Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.

The robber brandished a knife and demanded cash from the register, police said.

According to authorities, after he got money from a cashier, the robber ran toward Stumpy Road.

The man was wearing a black and white cow-printed hooded shirt, tan khaki shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the State Police at 732-441-4500 X3228. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey