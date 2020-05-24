Cops ID 26-year-old man killed in Paterson shooting with police

PATERSON — Police have shared more information after two separate, police-involved shootings left two men dead Saturday.

The Attorney General's Office said 26-year-old Christopher Clark, of Paterson, was killed when police responded to shots fired after 1 a.m. on 16th Avenue in Paterson.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Department responded in a marked patrol vehicle after gunshots were detected by a ShotSpotter on Park Avenue, authorities said Sunday.

According to the A.G.'s Office, officers encountered Clark, during which officers fired and hit the man. Police said a loaded .45-caliber pistol was recovered near Clark, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office previously told NorthJersey.com that an officer involved was treated for injuries at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and released.

Later Sunday night, police released the identity of a man shot and killed in a separate incident on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River Saturday around 6:30 a.m. as 28-year-old Maurice S. Gordon, of Poughkeepsie, New York.

Both investigations are being done by the office of public integrity and accountability in the Attorney General's Office and the State Police Major Crime Bureau.

State law requires that the Attorney General’s Office investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement.

