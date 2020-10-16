Cop saves baby — Another hero in New Jersey

Another #BlueFriday and another NJ Law Enforcement hero to recognize.

This week our honoree is Secaucus Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar. Officer Kowlessar acted immediately after responding to a 911 call from a father who reported his 5-week-old baby was turning blue and not breathing. Although the babies mom was attempting CPR, the baby was not responding. Officer Kowelessar stayed calm and administered “back slaps” and got the baby breathing again.

Thanks to the swift, confident and skilled intervention from this hero, the baby boy survived and is doing fine. Officer Mikhail Kowlessar is a shining example of the brave heroes serving the entire Secaucus Police Department and throughout the state of New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.