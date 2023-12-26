If you're getting last-minute gifts for those you love a lot or even a little, you should know what the most returned gift items are before you make any purchases.

So, you find yourself with way too many uncrossed-off names on your Christmas list, and the days are running out.

This is a perfect recipe for making a very bad decision at the store. Last-minute decisions often turn into the dreaded gift return.

So, what are the most commonly bought gift items that become returns? Here's what you should avoid.

There was some research done on this very topic, and Oberlo has released the list of items you shouldn't buy if you don't want your gift returned.

These are the 3 most commonly returned gift items for 2023 from 3 to 1.

Shoes. It would seem to me that there are so many variables when it comes to shoes, that you'd want to avoid them anyway. And here's another reason. They're the third most returned item.

Bags and accessories. These items also can be a slippery slope because taste in them is such a personal thing. That is why they are the second most returned items.

Clothes. You had to see this one coming from a mile away. There are colors, styles, and sizes that can go wrong, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. That is why clothes are by far the most returned gift item in the past year.

At least now you're armed with some last-minute shopping info that could save someone you love an extra trip to the mall this year.

