Cindy Williams shares a great ‘Shirley & Ron Howard’ NJ story

Cindy Wiliams, a.k.a. Shirley from "Laverne & Shirley" will be coming to the Bucks County Playhouse April 23-24 with a one-woman show called "Me Myself and Shirley."

Best known for her role as Shirley Feeney, best friend of Penny Marshall's Laverne DeFazio on the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," Williams's show, according to the press release, will "chronicle the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood".

She also has a great "Jersey" story, which she told me on New Jersey 101.5, you can listen On-Demand starting at 1:01:15

"It involves Ron Howard and Sissy Spacek and our adventure in Vinland," says Williams.

"We were doing a movie of the week called 'The Migrants' with Cloris Leachman, Ed Lauter, and we got the van one night having the day off. Ron and I wanted to go for a drive because we'd never been to New Jersey. Sissy wanted to go but she was tired and sat in the back and laid down."

"We headed toward Atlantic City," says Williams. "We got there ending up in a place called the 'LaBue Lodge.' We were totally mesmerized by that. Then we figured we better get back home and we quickly got lost."

"So, we're out in the woods it seemed like and we find this bar and these guys come shooting out of the door they're having this big argument," says Williams. "All we wanted to do was ask for directions back to Vineland."

"We both got out of the car and we asked as innocent as we could and we said, 'Excuse us, could you please tell us how to get back to Vineland?'"

"And they stopped their little fistfight and told us, 'You go out here, you make a left, and then you make a jug handle at the first turn.' And we're nodding our heads and we get back in the car pulling out of the parking lot and Ron turns to me and asks, 'So what's a jug handle?'"

How many takes did you have to deck Ron Howard in that Happy Days episode?

"Ron talks about that with great pride," says Williams. "We only did it once. He always talks about how that punch looks so real."

How happy were Happy Days?



"Happy Days was very happy, they were just a wonderful cast, a wonderful team."

As for Laverne and Shirley



"We had that on our set," says Williams. "Penny (Marshall) and I are both Italian and we locked horns now and then. They (Happy Days) were right next door to us and they did this one thing at a cast party where they filmed the cast of Happy Days putting their ears up to the door to listen to Penny and I squabble."

For tickets to see "Me Myself and Shirley" click here.

