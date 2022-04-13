Cindy Williams shares a great &#8216;Shirley &#038; Ron Howard&#8217; NJ story

Cindy Williams shares a great ‘Shirley & Ron Howard’ NJ story

Cindy Williams stars in Me, Myself & Shirley, 2022 National Tour. Photo by Amy Pasquantonio.

Schlemiel, Schlimazel, Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!

Cindy Wiliams, a.k.a. Shirley from "Laverne & Shirley" will be coming to the Bucks County Playhouse April 23-24 with a one-woman show called "Me Myself and Shirley."

Cindy Williams stars in Me, Myself & Shirley, 2022 National Tour. Photo by Amy
Pasquantonio.
loading...

Best known for her role as Shirley Feeney, best friend of Penny Marshall's Laverne DeFazio on the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," Williams's show, according to the press release, will "chronicle the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of her life in Hollywood".

(Photo by Don Liebig/Getty Images)
loading...

She also has a great "Jersey" story, which she told me on New Jersey 101.5, you can listen On-Demand starting at 1:01:15

"It involves Ron Howard and Sissy Spacek and our adventure in Vinland," says Williams.

"We were doing a movie of the week called 'The Migrants' with Cloris Leachman, Ed Lauter, and we got the van one night having the day off. Ron and I wanted to go for a drive because we'd never been to New Jersey. Sissy wanted to go but she was tired and sat in the back and laid down."

"We headed toward Atlantic City," says Williams. "We got there ending up in a place called the 'LaBue Lodge.' We were totally mesmerized by that. Then we figured we better get back home and we quickly got lost."

Getty Images
loading...

"So, we're out in the woods it seemed like and we find this bar and these guys come shooting out of the door they're having this big argument," says Williams. "All we wanted to do was ask for directions back to Vineland."

"We both got out of the car and we asked as innocent as we could and we said, 'Excuse us, could you please tell us how to get back to Vineland?'"

"And they stopped their little fistfight and told us, 'You go out here, you make a left, and then you make a jug handle at the first turn.' And we're nodding our heads and we get back in the car pulling out of the parking lot and Ron turns to me and asks, 'So what's a jug handle?'"

How many takes did you have to deck Ron Howard in that Happy Days episode?

"Ron talks about that with great pride," says Williams. "We only did it once. He always talks about how that punch looks so real."

How happy were Happy Days?

"Happy Days was very happy, they were just a wonderful cast, a wonderful team."

AP
loading...

As for Laverne and Shirley

"We had that on our set," says Williams. "Penny (Marshall) and I are both Italian and we locked horns now and then. They (Happy Days) were right next door to us and they did this one thing at a cast party where they filmed the cast of Happy Days putting their ears up to the door to listen to Penny and I squabble."

AP
loading...

For tickets to see "Me Myself and Shirley" click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022

UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top