Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ

If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11.

That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.

Taking place at the New Jersey Expo Center, Christmas Con is everything Christmas. Literally. It’s as if you walked into a winter wonderland, but with the opportunity to meet your favorite Hallmark movie stars.

Although that’s the highlight of the event, that’s not all you can look forward to.

Shop local vendors that sell gifts, decorations, and even Christmas treats that their booths, don’t forget your photo with Santa, and in years past, Christmas Con has had an epic ugly Christmas sweater contest.

And like any convention you attend, there are professional photo ops with your favorite celebrities and Q&A panels that you watch and/or participate in.

The celebrity guest lineup for this show is not only huge but a bit nostalgic.

Lacey Chabert ("Party of Five," "Means Girls") was announced as the official headliner of the show along with Jonathan Bennett ("Mean Girls," host of "Cake Wars") as the official host.

Mario Lopez ("Saved By The Bell," "Access Daily") and Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina The Teenage Witch," "Clarissa Explains It All") were also added to this lineup.

They are appearing Saturday and Sunday only so expect a nice wait to meet them.

Is meeting Winnie Cooper on your list celebrity bucket list? Danica McKellar ("The Wonder Years") will be appearing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

More of your favorite movie stars joining this show are:

Jesse Metcalfe (Passions; Desperate Housewives; John Tucker Must Die)

Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer; Necessary Roughness)

Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill; Gilmore Girls; A Cinderella Story)

Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill)

Autumn Reeser (The O.C.; Entourage)

Wes Brown (True Blood; 90210)

You can see the full list of celebrity guests HERE.

Christmas Con is not the only big convention that “That’s 4 Entertainment” puts on.

In March 2022, I attended the first-ever 90s Con in Hartford, CT.

That show brought some major 90's TV show reunions together like “Full House”, “Family Matters”, and “Boy Meets World”.

The reason for my visit, some of the biggest music stars straight from that era were also in attendance like Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Joey Fatone from *NSYNC, and TLC.

The next '90s Con is set for March 17, 18, and 19, 2023 at the Connecticut Convention Center, and the lineup is already coming together.

Tickets for Christmas Con in Edison are selling quickly. You can find more information HERE.

