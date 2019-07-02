It’s not every day you see something like this. Actually it’s not any day ever that I saw this. A 14-year-old boy from Pennsylvania was surf fishing on the sand at Beach Haven. His name is Aiden, but maybe his last name ought to be Quint.

Someone started recording when it was obvious he’d hooked something big. So big that three men joined in to help get this thing out of the water. You know the moment it’s out even if you’re not watching the NJ.com video because you hear several screams.

The screams were in reaction to the almost 7 foot long sand tiger shark Aiden caught. One of the men is seen prying open its mouth for a good look at those jaws.

Yes, there’s a happy ending. The shark was released back to the Atlantic.

Some fun facts about sand tiger sharks:

While they’re found off the eastern coast of North and South America, you’ll also find them in the waters off Japan, Australia and South Africa.

They can grow up to 10.5 feet long.

There’s never been a confirmed human fatality related to a sand tiger shark.

During pregnancy, the most developed embryo will feed on its smaller siblings in what’s known as intrauterine cannibalism.

