Cheap gas and great service. Check out this Manalapan, NJ station

With gas prices going over five dollars a gallon in New Jersey some retailers are forcing you to buy memberships to save money. There is one station, Route 33 Auto Repair in West Manalapan that is doing its best to keep its prices low. So low that they've been visited by two television stations as well as New Jersey 101.5.

Today they were selling gas for $4.89 a gallon. How are they able to do that? I spoke with owner Eddie Arena who comes from Brooklyn and now lives in Toms River.

"The way I keep my prices low is when the price is down, I order a lot and fill up my tanks. So when other guys raise the price when the new price comes out, I keep it the same because I'm working on my last load. So I keep the price down."

"When I get a new load and the price goes up," says Arena. "Unfortunately, I'll have to raise the price, but I buy enough at a low price to keep it this way for the customer."

Arena has been at this location 4 years. he changed from Valero to Sinclair and he feels your pain.

"For us it's all about the customer. We feel with these gas prices, people are getting hurt out there so I try to hold them down as much as I can."

But wait there's more!

"With our app, you save another 10 cents on the spot, so if you have the Sinclair app, instead of it being $4.89, it would be $4.79. All you have to do is download the app for any Sinclair."

Route 33 Auto Repair also does great mechanic work for foreign or domestic vehicles. They offer towing and roadside assistance. The bays have all been redone.

"Clean office, clean bathrooms for the customer, free wifi. We pretty much do everything from tires, and towing to motor jobs. Whatever you need, we do it."

What we need most is cheap gas and Route 33 Auto Repair in West Manalapan delivers.

